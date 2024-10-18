WDIY Takes Home 10 Awards at 2024 Keystone Media Awards Ceremony

WDIY 88.1 FM, Lehigh Valley Public Radio, took home 10 awards at the 2024 Keystone Media Awards ceremony on Thursday. This included first place wins in Enterprise Reporting, Feature, Documentary, and Podcast.

The annual honors are hosted by the Pennsylvania News Media Association (PNMA) and recognize excellence in the news media profession among radio stations, television stations, and newspapers in Pennsylvania. WDIY's wins were in the Radio II division, which includes all radio stations throughout the Commonwealth outside of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

"The judging this year was tighter than ever," the PNMA said in an announcement on Facebook. "Congratulations to all of our distinguished winners!"

The ceremony took place at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel, and saw representatives from media organizations all throughout the Commonwealth.

A list of WDIY’s awards is below.

Radio II division



The wins bring the total number of professional broadcasting awards WDIY has received this year to 14, which includes four awards the station received at the 2024 PA Association of Broadcasters’ Excellence in Broadcasting Awards held in April.