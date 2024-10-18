© 2024
WDIY Takes Home 10 Awards at 2024 Keystone Media Awards Ceremony

WDIY | By Shamus McGroggan
Published October 18, 2024 at 9:36 PM EDT
WDIY on-air host and board president Karen El-Chaar (left) with WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell (right) with some of the station's award plaques at the 2024 Keystone Media Awards ceremony on Thursday, October 17.
WDIY on-air host and board president Karen El-Chaar (left) with WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell (right) with some of the station's award plaques at the 2024 Keystone Media Awards ceremony on Thursday, October 17.
WDIY 88.1 FM, Lehigh Valley Public Radio, took home 10 awards at the 2024 Keystone Media Awards ceremony on Thursday. This included first place wins in Enterprise Reporting, Feature, Documentary, and Podcast.

The annual honors are hosted by the Pennsylvania News Media Association (PNMA) and recognize excellence in the news media profession among radio stations, television stations, and newspapers in Pennsylvania. WDIY's wins were in the Radio II division, which includes all radio stations throughout the Commonwealth outside of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

"The judging this year was tighter than ever," the PNMA said in an announcement on Facebook. "Congratulations to all of our distinguished winners!"

The ceremony took place at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel, and saw representatives from media organizations all throughout the Commonwealth.

A list of WDIY’s awards is below.

Radio II division

The wins bring the total number of professional broadcasting awards WDIY has received this year to 14, which includes four awards the station received at the 2024 PA Association of Broadcasters’ Excellence in Broadcasting Awards held in April.
Shamus McGroggan
Shamus is WDIY's Membership and Development Director, responsible for managing the station's membership activities, grant writing, public relations, and online activities. He is also the producer and host of Tape Swap Radio.
