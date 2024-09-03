© 2024
Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for August, 2024

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published September 3, 2024 at 7:29 PM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for August, 2024.
Shows #1422 to #1425; 1-August-2024 to 29-August-2024
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for July was La Mansarde Hermétique.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Daniel Vickers and Sergio Mariani_MRN - New Dawn - Audiobulb
Dino Pacifici - Musings of a Matriarch - Scorpio Rising Music
Dirk Serries - At Future Dawn - Cloudchamber Recordings
Fastus - Into the Light - none
Henrik Meierkord - Visitors to Erinnerungen - Audiobulb
Jim Ottaway - A Promise of Eternity - none
La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attic Diaries Episode 1 - none
La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attic Diaries Episode 2 - none
La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attic Diaries Episode 3 - none
La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attic Diaries Episode 4 - none
La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attic Diaries Episode 5 - none
Michael Brückner - THREEQUENCES - none
Michael Brückner and Cousin Silas - Passages and Spheres - none
Neuro... No Neuro - Mental Cassette - Audiobulb
Parallel Worlds - Antiphon - Móatún 7
Rainer Frey, Zam Johnson, and Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Polyphony
Performance Series - Iapetus Music
Seabuckthorn - this warm, this late - quiet details
Talst - Celestial Displacement - Winter-Light
Theadelaidean and Steve Roach - Parallels - Projekt
Various Artists - 25 Years of DiN - DiN
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsLa Mansarde HermétiqueFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
