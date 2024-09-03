Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for August, 2024

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for August, 2024.

Shows #1422 to #1425; 1-August-2024 to 29-August-2024

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for July was La Mansarde Hermétique.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Daniel Vickers and Sergio Mariani_MRN - New Dawn - Audiobulb

Dino Pacifici - Musings of a Matriarch - Scorpio Rising Music

Dirk Serries - At Future Dawn - Cloudchamber Recordings

Fastus - Into the Light - none

Henrik Meierkord - Visitors to Erinnerungen - Audiobulb

Jim Ottaway - A Promise of Eternity - none

La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attic Diaries Episode 1 - none

La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attic Diaries Episode 2 - none

La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attic Diaries Episode 3 - none

La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attic Diaries Episode 4 - none

La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attic Diaries Episode 5 - none

Michael Brückner - THREEQUENCES - none

Michael Brückner and Cousin Silas - Passages and Spheres - none

Neuro... No Neuro - Mental Cassette - Audiobulb

Parallel Worlds - Antiphon - Móatún 7

Rainer Frey, Zam Johnson, and Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Polyphony

Performance Series - Iapetus Music

Seabuckthorn - this warm, this late - quiet details

Talst - Celestial Displacement - Winter-Light

Theadelaidean and Steve Roach - Parallels - Projekt

Various Artists - 25 Years of DiN - DiN