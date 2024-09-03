Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for August, 2024
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for August, 2024.
Shows #1422 to #1425; 1-August-2024 to 29-August-2024
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for July was La Mansarde Hermétique.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Daniel Vickers and Sergio Mariani_MRN - New Dawn - Audiobulb
Dino Pacifici - Musings of a Matriarch - Scorpio Rising Music
Dirk Serries - At Future Dawn - Cloudchamber Recordings
Fastus - Into the Light - none
Henrik Meierkord - Visitors to Erinnerungen - Audiobulb
Jim Ottaway - A Promise of Eternity - none
La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attic Diaries Episode 1 - none
La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attic Diaries Episode 2 - none
La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attic Diaries Episode 3 - none
La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attic Diaries Episode 4 - none
La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attic Diaries Episode 5 - none
Michael Brückner - THREEQUENCES - none
Michael Brückner and Cousin Silas - Passages and Spheres - none
Neuro... No Neuro - Mental Cassette - Audiobulb
Parallel Worlds - Antiphon - Móatún 7
Rainer Frey, Zam Johnson, and Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Polyphony
Performance Series - Iapetus Music
Seabuckthorn - this warm, this late - quiet details
Talst - Celestial Displacement - Winter-Light
Theadelaidean and Steve Roach - Parallels - Projekt
Various Artists - 25 Years of DiN - DiN