On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-08-15

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on German electronic improvisation project La Mansarde Hermétique. The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Attic Diaries Episode 3 by La Mansarde Hermétique.

You will also hear new music by theadelaidean and Steve Roach on Projekt Records, by Daniel Vickers and Sergio Mariani_MRN on Audiobulb Records, and by Neuro... No Neuro also on Audiobulb Records.

The latest show's playlist (August 8 - show #1423) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.