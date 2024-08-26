On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-08-29

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on German electronic improvisation project La Mansarde Hermétique. The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Attic Diaries Episode 5 by La Mansarde Hermétique.

You will also hear new music by Michael Brückner and by Fastus.

The latest show's playlist (August 22 - show #1425) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.