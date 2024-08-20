© 2024
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-08-22

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published August 20, 2024 at 12:20 AM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on German electronic improvisation project La Mansarde Hermétique. The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Attic Diaries Episode 4 by La Mansarde Hermétique.

You will also hear new music by Dino Pacifici on Scorpio Rising Music and by Michael Brückner and Cousin Silas.

The latest show's playlist (August 15 - show #1424) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
