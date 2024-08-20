On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-08-22

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on German electronic improvisation project La Mansarde Hermétique. The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Attic Diaries Episode 4 by La Mansarde Hermétique.

You will also hear new music by Dino Pacifici on Scorpio Rising Music and by Michael Brückner and Cousin Silas.

The latest show's playlist (August 15 - show #1424) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.