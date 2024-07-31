On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-08-01

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long focus on German electronic improvisation project La Mansarde Hermétique. The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Attic Diaries Episode 1 by La Mansarde Hermétique.

You will also hear new music by Dirk Serries on Cloudchamber Recordings, by Rainer Frey, Bernhard Wöstheinrich, and Zam Johnson on Iapetus Music, and by Various Artists on DiN Records.

The latest show's playlist (July 25 - show #1421) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.