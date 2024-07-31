Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for July, 2024

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for July, 2024.

Shows #1418 to #1421; 4-July-2024 to 25-July-2024

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for July was Dino Pacifici.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

øjeRum - En Sten For Solen - quiet details

Alias Zone - Finite Space - none

Craig Padilla - Solina - See Peace Music

Däcker - Anthropomorphic Personification - Deserted Island Music

DASK - Time and Burden - SynGate

Dark Sky Alliance - Interdwell - Spotted Peccary Music

Dino Pacifici - A Boat Without Oars - SRM

Dino Pacifici - Geo-Ambient Excursions - SRM

Dino Pacifici - Kinetic N-R-Gee - SRM

Dino Pacifici - New Earth - SRM

Dino Pacifici - The Ambient Garden - SRM

Field Lines Cartographer - Portable Reality Generator - DiN

Fusion of Elements - Bigger than Us - SynGate

Ice Planet 9000 and Angelspit - Sequence 2: Star Chamber - Black Pill Red Pill

Lawson and Merril - Signals - Neuma

Onasander, Ashtoreth, & Gydja - Animic Atmospheres - Winter-Light

Rudy Adrian - Reflections on a Moonlit Lake - Spotted Peccary Music

Serena Gabriel - The Safron Sky - Soundquest Music

Steve Roach - Reflections in Repose - Projekt

Volker Lankow - Music For Grey Skies - Iapetus Music