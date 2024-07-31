© 2024
Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for July, 2024

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published July 31, 2024 at 4:53 AM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for July, 2024.
Shows #1418 to #1421; 4-July-2024 to 25-July-2024
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for July was Dino Pacifici.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
øjeRum - En Sten For Solen - quiet details
Alias Zone - Finite Space - none
Craig Padilla - Solina - See Peace Music
Däcker - Anthropomorphic Personification - Deserted Island Music
DASK - Time and Burden - SynGate
Dark Sky Alliance - Interdwell - Spotted Peccary Music
Dino Pacifici - A Boat Without Oars - SRM
Dino Pacifici - Geo-Ambient Excursions - SRM
Dino Pacifici - Kinetic N-R-Gee - SRM
Dino Pacifici - New Earth - SRM
Dino Pacifici - The Ambient Garden - SRM
Field Lines Cartographer - Portable Reality Generator - DiN
Fusion of Elements - Bigger than Us - SynGate
Ice Planet 9000 and Angelspit - Sequence 2: Star Chamber - Black Pill Red Pill
Lawson and Merril - Signals - Neuma
Onasander, Ashtoreth, & Gydja - Animic Atmospheres - Winter-Light
Rudy Adrian - Reflections on a Moonlit Lake - Spotted Peccary Music
Serena Gabriel - The Safron Sky - Soundquest Music
Steve Roach - Reflections in Repose - Projekt
Volker Lankow - Music For Grey Skies - Iapetus Music
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
Related Content