Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for July, 2024
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for July, 2024.
Shows #1418 to #1421; 4-July-2024 to 25-July-2024
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for July was Dino Pacifici.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
øjeRum - En Sten For Solen - quiet details
Alias Zone - Finite Space - none
Craig Padilla - Solina - See Peace Music
Däcker - Anthropomorphic Personification - Deserted Island Music
DASK - Time and Burden - SynGate
Dark Sky Alliance - Interdwell - Spotted Peccary Music
Dino Pacifici - A Boat Without Oars - SRM
Dino Pacifici - Geo-Ambient Excursions - SRM
Dino Pacifici - Kinetic N-R-Gee - SRM
Dino Pacifici - New Earth - SRM
Dino Pacifici - The Ambient Garden - SRM
Field Lines Cartographer - Portable Reality Generator - DiN
Fusion of Elements - Bigger than Us - SynGate
Ice Planet 9000 and Angelspit - Sequence 2: Star Chamber - Black Pill Red Pill
Lawson and Merril - Signals - Neuma
Onasander, Ashtoreth, & Gydja - Animic Atmospheres - Winter-Light
Rudy Adrian - Reflections on a Moonlit Lake - Spotted Peccary Music
Serena Gabriel - The Safron Sky - Soundquest Music
Steve Roach - Reflections in Repose - Projekt
Volker Lankow - Music For Grey Skies - Iapetus Music