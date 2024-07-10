On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-07-11

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Montreal-based ambient music artist Dino Pacifici. The Featured CD at Midnight will be New Earth by Dino Pacifici on Scorpio Rising Music.

You will also hear new music by Craig Padilla on See Peace Music, by øjeRum on quiet details, and by DASK on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (July 4 - show #1418) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.