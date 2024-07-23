© 2024
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-07-25

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published July 23, 2024 at 9:38 PM EDT
Bill Fox
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Montreal-based ambient music artist Dino Pacifici. The Featured CD at Midnight will be A Boat without Oars by Dino Pacifici on Scorpio Rising Music.

You will also hear new music by Dark Sky Alliance on Spotted Peccary Music and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (July 18 - show #1420) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
