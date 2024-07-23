On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-07-25

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Montreal-based ambient music artist Dino Pacifici. The Featured CD at Midnight will be A Boat without Oars by Dino Pacifici on Scorpio Rising Music.

You will also hear new music by Dark Sky Alliance on Spotted Peccary Music and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (July 18 - show #1420) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.