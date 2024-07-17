On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-07-18

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Montreal-based ambient music artist Dino Pacifici. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Kinetic N-R-Gee by Dino Pacifici on Scorpio Rising Music.

You will also hear new music by Onasander and Gydja on Winter-Light Records, by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music, by Field Lines Cartographer on DiN Records, and by Alias Zone.

The latest show's playlist (July 11 - show #1419) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.