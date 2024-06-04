Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for May, 2024
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for May, 2024.
Shows #1409 to #1413; 2-May-2024 to 30-May-2024
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for May was Mutagénèse.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
B. Ashra - Dark Moments - Klangwirkstoff
Bernhard Wöstheinrich and Craig Chin - Errant Space Session Set 3 - Iapetus Music
Däcker - Anthropomorphic Personification - Deserted Island Music
Erik Wøllo - Cloud of Strings - Projekt
Gydja - þjðáar Fnæstu Eitri - Winter-Light
Ian Boddy - Elements of Chance - none
Ice Planet 9000 - Sequence 2: Star Chamber - BPRP
Jon Durant - Momentarily - Alchemy
Lawson and Merrill - Signals - Neuma
Micah Pick - Frameworks - Audiobulb
Mindheal - Sounds of Dystopia - none
Mutagénèse - Errance Planétaire - none
Mutagénèse - Exploration Spatial - none
Mutagénèse - Ganymede - none
Mutagénèse - Microcosm - SynGate/Wave
Mutagénèse - Voices - SynGate/Wave
Philip Blackburn - Music of Shadows - Innova
Robert Scott Thompson - Atmospherica - Aucourant
Steve Roach - The Desert Winds of Change - Timeroom Editions
Various Artists - Tone Science Module No. 9: Theories and Conjectures - DiN