Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for May, 2024

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for May, 2024.

Shows #1409 to #1413; 2-May-2024 to 30-May-2024

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for May was Mutagénèse.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

B. Ashra - Dark Moments - Klangwirkstoff

Bernhard Wöstheinrich and Craig Chin - Errant Space Session Set 3 - Iapetus Music

Däcker - Anthropomorphic Personification - Deserted Island Music

Erik Wøllo - Cloud of Strings - Projekt

Gydja - þjðáar Fnæstu Eitri - Winter-Light

Ian Boddy - Elements of Chance - none

Ice Planet 9000 - Sequence 2: Star Chamber - BPRP

Jon Durant - Momentarily - Alchemy

Lawson and Merrill - Signals - Neuma

Micah Pick - Frameworks - Audiobulb

Mindheal - Sounds of Dystopia - none

Mutagénèse - Errance Planétaire - none

Mutagénèse - Exploration Spatial - none

Mutagénèse - Ganymede - none

Mutagénèse - Microcosm - SynGate/Wave

Mutagénèse - Voices - SynGate/Wave

Philip Blackburn - Music of Shadows - Innova

Robert Scott Thompson - Atmospherica - Aucourant

Steve Roach - The Desert Winds of Change - Timeroom Editions

Various Artists - Tone Science Module No. 9: Theories and Conjectures - DiN