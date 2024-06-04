© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for May, 2024

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:42 AM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for May, 2024.
Shows #1409 to #1413; 2-May-2024 to 30-May-2024
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for May was Mutagénèse.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
B. Ashra - Dark Moments - Klangwirkstoff
Bernhard Wöstheinrich and Craig Chin - Errant Space Session Set 3 - Iapetus Music
Däcker - Anthropomorphic Personification - Deserted Island Music
Erik Wøllo - Cloud of Strings - Projekt
Gydja - þjðáar Fnæstu Eitri - Winter-Light
Ian Boddy - Elements of Chance - none
Ice Planet 9000 - Sequence 2: Star Chamber - BPRP
Jon Durant - Momentarily - Alchemy
Lawson and Merrill - Signals - Neuma
Micah Pick - Frameworks - Audiobulb
Mindheal - Sounds of Dystopia - none
Mutagénèse - Errance Planétaire - none
Mutagénèse - Exploration Spatial - none
Mutagénèse - Ganymede - none
Mutagénèse - Microcosm - SynGate/Wave
Mutagénèse - Voices - SynGate/Wave
Philip Blackburn - Music of Shadows - Innova
Robert Scott Thompson - Atmospherica - Aucourant
Steve Roach - The Desert Winds of Change - Timeroom Editions
Various Artists - Tone Science Module No. 9: Theories and Conjectures - DiN
Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsMutagénèseFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content