On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-06-06

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long focus on Toronto-based electronic music duo dreamSTATE. The Featured CD at Midnight will be 'Passage' on e-Space Recordings.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Passage by dreamSTATE on e-Space Recordings. You will also hear new music by Tony Gerber on Space for Music Records, by George Wallace on AirBorn Music, and by Rainer Frey, Bernhard Wöstheinrich, and Bianca on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (May 30 - show #1413) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.