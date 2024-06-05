© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-06-06

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published June 5, 2024 at 1:54 AM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long focus on Toronto-based electronic music duo dreamSTATE. The Featured CD at Midnight will be 'Passage' on e-Space Recordings.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Passage by dreamSTATE on e-Space Recordings. You will also hear new music by Tony Gerber on Space for Music Records, by George Wallace on AirBorn Music, and by Rainer Frey, Bernhard Wöstheinrich, and Bianca on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (May 30 - show #1413) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsdreamSTATEFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content