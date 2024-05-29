On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-05-30

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Montreal, Québec-based ambient electronic artist Mutagénèse. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Voices by Mutagénèse on the Wave imprint of SynGate Records. You will also hear new music by Robert Scott Thompson on Aucourant Records and by one of the many artists on the latest in the Tone Science series on DiN Records.

The latest show's playlist (May 23 - show #1412) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.