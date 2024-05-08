On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-05-09

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Montreal, Québec-based ambient electronic artist Mutagénèse. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Exploration Spatiale by Mutagénèse. You will also hear reissued music by Ian Boddy on DiN Records and new music by Ice Planet 9000 on Black Pill Red Pill Records.

The latest show's playlist (May 2 - show #1409) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.