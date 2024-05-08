© 2024
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-05-09

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published May 8, 2024 at 3:03 AM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Montreal, Québec-based ambient electronic artist Mutagénèse. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Exploration Spatiale by Mutagénèse. You will also hear reissued music by Ian Boddy on DiN Records and new music by Ice Planet 9000 on Black Pill Red Pill Records.

The latest show's playlist (May 2 - show #1409) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
