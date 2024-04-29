© 2024
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-05-02

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published April 29, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins a month-long focus on Montreal, Québec-based ambient electronic artist Mutagénèse. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Errance Planétaire by Mutagénèse. You will also hear music by Philip Blackburn on Innova Recordings and new music by Bernhard Wöstheinrich, George Bley, and Ludovico D'Angelo on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (April 25 - show #1408) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsMutagénèseFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
