On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-05-02

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins a month-long focus on Montreal, Québec-based ambient electronic artist Mutagénèse. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Errance Planétaire by Mutagénèse. You will also hear music by Philip Blackburn on Innova Recordings and new music by Bernhard Wöstheinrich, George Bley, and Ludovico D'Angelo on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (April 25 - show #1408) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.