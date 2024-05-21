© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎉 Thanks to everyone who came out to WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove. Here's to 29 years of WDIY! 🥳

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-05-23

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published May 21, 2024 at 6:48 PM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Montreal, Québec-based ambient electronic artist Mutagénèse. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Microcosm by Mutagénèse on the Wave imprint of SynGate Records. You will also hear new music by Robert Scott Thompson on Aucourant Records and by Bernhard Wöstheinrich and Craig Chin on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (May 16 - show #1411) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsMutagénèseFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content