Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for April, 2024
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for April, 2024.
Shows #1405 to #1408; 4-April-2024 to 25-April-2024
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for April was Robert Rich.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=============================================
Aetopus - Cup - Spotted Peccary Music
Amongst Myselves - An Abandoned Day - Amongst Projects
B. Ashra - Dark Moments - Klangwirkstoff
Dave Bessell - Chromatic Lightning Cage - DiN
Erik Wøllo - Clound of Strings - Projekt
Ian Boddy - modal operandi - quiet details
Jane Rigler, Curtis Bahn, Thomas Ciufo - Electroresonance - Neuma
Jon Durant - Momentarily - Alchemy
Kevin Keller - Evensong - Kevin Keller
Lawson and Merrill - Signals - Nuema
Remy - The Other Side: Lost in Reality - Deserted Island Music
Robert Rich - Rainforest - Hearts of Space
Robert Rich - Shamballa - Space for Music
Robert Rich and Lisa Moskow - Yearning - Fathom
Robert Rich and Steve Roach - Strata - Hearts of Space
Ros Bandt - Medusa Dreaming - Neuma
Rudy Adrian - Reflections on a Moonlit Lake - Spotted Peccary Music
Steve Roach - Sanctuary of Desire - Projekt
Steve Roach - The Desert Winds of Change - Timeroom Editions
Thaneco - Ocean Worlds - Thaneco