Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for April, 2024

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for April, 2024.

Shows #1405 to #1408; 4-April-2024 to 25-April-2024

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for April was Robert Rich.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=============================================

Aetopus - Cup - Spotted Peccary Music

Amongst Myselves - An Abandoned Day - Amongst Projects

B. Ashra - Dark Moments - Klangwirkstoff

Dave Bessell - Chromatic Lightning Cage - DiN

Erik Wøllo - Clound of Strings - Projekt

Ian Boddy - modal operandi - quiet details

Jane Rigler, Curtis Bahn, Thomas Ciufo - Electroresonance - Neuma

Jon Durant - Momentarily - Alchemy

Kevin Keller - Evensong - Kevin Keller

Lawson and Merrill - Signals - Nuema

Remy - The Other Side: Lost in Reality - Deserted Island Music

Robert Rich - Rainforest - Hearts of Space

Robert Rich - Shamballa - Space for Music

Robert Rich and Lisa Moskow - Yearning - Fathom

Robert Rich and Steve Roach - Strata - Hearts of Space

Ros Bandt - Medusa Dreaming - Neuma

Rudy Adrian - Reflections on a Moonlit Lake - Spotted Peccary Music

Steve Roach - Sanctuary of Desire - Projekt

Steve Roach - The Desert Winds of Change - Timeroom Editions

Thaneco - Ocean Worlds - Thaneco