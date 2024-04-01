© 2024
Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for April, 2024

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published April 1, 2024 at 11:28 AM EDT
Robert Rich performing in San Jose, California in May, 2015.
Rob Riddle
/
Contributed Photo
Robert Rich performing in San Jose, California in May, 2015.

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for April is California-based ambient musician and composer Robert Rich.

Robert released his first album in 1982 and hasn't looked back since. Robert's discography has been released on many labels and he has collaborated with many prominent artists over the years. Robert has performed in caves, cathedrals, planetaria, art galleries and concert halls throughout Europe and North America. His all-night Sleep Concerts, first performed in 1982, are legendary. In 1996, before Galactic Travels™ began, Robert played a local concert at the Open Space Gallery followed by a sleep concert which was WDIY's first over night broadcast.

In 2001 Robert released the seven hour DVD Somnium, a studio distillation of the Sleep Concert experience, possibly the longest continuous piece of music ever released at the time. It's worldwide radio premier was on Galactic Travels™. Robert has been featured on this program since the very first episode. Since then, his music has graced the 1000th broadcast as well as the worldwide radio premier of his seven hour epic, Somnium, played in its entirety.
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
