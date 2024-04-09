© 2024
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-04-11

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published April 9, 2024 at 4:54 PM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins a month-long focus on California-based ambient musician and composer Robert Rich. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Yearning by Robert Rich with Lisa Moskow on the Fathom imprint of Hearts of Space Records. You will also hear new music by Jon Durant on Alchemy Records and by Bernhard Wöstheinrich and Craig Chin on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (April 4 - show #1405) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
