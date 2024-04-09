On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-04-11

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins a month-long focus on California-based ambient musician and composer Robert Rich. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Yearning by Robert Rich with Lisa Moskow on the Fathom imprint of Hearts of Space Records. You will also hear new music by Jon Durant on Alchemy Records and by Bernhard Wöstheinrich and Craig Chin on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (April 4 - show #1405) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.