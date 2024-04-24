On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-04-25

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on California-based ambient musician and composer Robert Rich. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Strata by Robert Rich and Steve Roach on Hearts of Space Records. You will also hear new music by Jane Rigler, Curtis Bahn, and Thomas Ciufo on Neuma Records and by Ian Boddy on quiet details Records.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.