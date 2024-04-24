© 2024
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-04-25

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published April 24, 2024 at 6:21 PM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on California-based ambient musician and composer Robert Rich. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Strata by Robert Rich and Steve Roach on Hearts of Space Records. You will also hear new music by Jane Rigler, Curtis Bahn, and Thomas Ciufo on Neuma Records and by Ian Boddy on quiet details Records.

The latest show's playlist (April 18 - show #1406) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsRobert RichFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
