On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-04-04

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published April 2, 2024 at 5:41 PM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins a month-long focus on California-based ambient musician and composer Robert Rich. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Rainforest on Hearts of Space Records. You will also hear new music by Rudy Adrian on Spotted Peccary Music and by Thaneco on Thaneco Records.

The latest show's playlist (March 28 - show #1404) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsRobert RichFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
