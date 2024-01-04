© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for December, 2023

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published January 4, 2024 at 10:20 AM EST
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

Shows #1388 to #1391; 7-December-2023 to 28-December-2023.
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for December was Robert Scott Thompson.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================
AeTopus - Cup - Spotted Peccary Music
Däcker - Anthropomorphic Personification - Deserted Island Music
ElectronicDeathBlackDogs - Hinterland - Winter-Light
Erik Wøllo - Cloud of Strings - Projekt
Forrest Smithson - Eridani B - none
Gunnar Spardel - The Fade to Afterlife - Sunseasky
Jim Ottaway - Infinite Universes - none
Kevin Keller - Evensong - City Hall
Kloob and Onasander - Goês - Winter-Light
D'Angelo, Bley, & Wöstheinrich - Electric Ludyland, Part 1 - Iapetus Music
Perceptual Defence - Physis: 2023 remaster - SynGate
Pete Farn - Grainscapes Vol. II - SynGate
Remy - The Other Side: Lost in Reality - Deserted Island Music
Robert Schroeder - Into the Light - Spheric Music
Robert Scott Thompson - Cartographies of Time - Aatma
Robert Scott Thompson - Green Flash and the Dryline Chaser - Aucourant
Robert Scott Thompson - Pallaethesia - Aatma
Robert Scott Thompson - Pluviophilia - Aatma
Steve Roach - Sanctuary of Desire - Projekt
Swartz et - Leviathan II - Utter East
Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsRobert Scott ThompsonFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content