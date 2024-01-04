Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for December, 2023
Shows #1388 to #1391; 7-December-2023 to 28-December-2023.
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for December was Robert Scott Thompson.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================
AeTopus - Cup - Spotted Peccary Music
Däcker - Anthropomorphic Personification - Deserted Island Music
ElectronicDeathBlackDogs - Hinterland - Winter-Light
Erik Wøllo - Cloud of Strings - Projekt
Forrest Smithson - Eridani B - none
Gunnar Spardel - The Fade to Afterlife - Sunseasky
Jim Ottaway - Infinite Universes - none
Kevin Keller - Evensong - City Hall
Kloob and Onasander - Goês - Winter-Light
D'Angelo, Bley, & Wöstheinrich - Electric Ludyland, Part 1 - Iapetus Music
Perceptual Defence - Physis: 2023 remaster - SynGate
Pete Farn - Grainscapes Vol. II - SynGate
Remy - The Other Side: Lost in Reality - Deserted Island Music
Robert Schroeder - Into the Light - Spheric Music
Robert Scott Thompson - Cartographies of Time - Aatma
Robert Scott Thompson - Green Flash and the Dryline Chaser - Aucourant
Robert Scott Thompson - Pallaethesia - Aatma
Robert Scott Thompson - Pluviophilia - Aatma
Steve Roach - Sanctuary of Desire - Projekt
Swartz et - Leviathan II - Utter East