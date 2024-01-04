Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for December, 2023

Shows #1388 to #1391; 7-December-2023 to 28-December-2023.

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for December was Robert Scott Thompson.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================

AeTopus - Cup - Spotted Peccary Music

Däcker - Anthropomorphic Personification - Deserted Island Music

ElectronicDeathBlackDogs - Hinterland - Winter-Light

Erik Wøllo - Cloud of Strings - Projekt

Forrest Smithson - Eridani B - none

Gunnar Spardel - The Fade to Afterlife - Sunseasky

Jim Ottaway - Infinite Universes - none

Kevin Keller - Evensong - City Hall

Kloob and Onasander - Goês - Winter-Light

D'Angelo, Bley, & Wöstheinrich - Electric Ludyland, Part 1 - Iapetus Music

Perceptual Defence - Physis: 2023 remaster - SynGate

Pete Farn - Grainscapes Vol. II - SynGate

Remy - The Other Side: Lost in Reality - Deserted Island Music

Robert Schroeder - Into the Light - Spheric Music

Robert Scott Thompson - Cartographies of Time - Aatma

Robert Scott Thompson - Green Flash and the Dryline Chaser - Aucourant

Robert Scott Thompson - Pallaethesia - Aatma

Robert Scott Thompson - Pluviophilia - Aatma

Steve Roach - Sanctuary of Desire - Projekt

Swartz et - Leviathan II - Utter East