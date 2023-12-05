On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-12-07

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox will begin a month-long focus on Robert Scott Thompson. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Green Flash and the Dryline Chaser by Thompson on Aucourant Records.

You will also hear new releases by Kevin Keller on City Hall Records, by Däcker on Deserted Island Music, and by Pete Farn on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (November 30 - show #1387) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.