© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-12-07

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published December 5, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox will begin a month-long focus on Robert Scott Thompson. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Green Flash and the Dryline Chaser by Thompson on Aucourant Records.

You will also hear new releases by Kevin Keller on City Hall Records, by Däcker on Deserted Island Music, and by Pete Farn on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (November 30 - show #1387) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsRobert Scott ThompsonFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content