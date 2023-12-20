On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-12-21

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues a month-long focus on Robert Scott Thompson. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Pluviophilia by Thompson on Aatma Records.

You will also hear new releases by Swartz et on Utter East Records, by Kloob and Onasander on Winter-Light Records, and by Bernhard Wöstheinrich, George Bley, and Ludovico D'Angelo on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (December 14 - show #1389) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.