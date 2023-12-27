© 2023
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-12-28

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published December 27, 2023 at 1:43 AM EST
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Robert Scott Thompson. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Pluviophilia - Cartographies of Time by Thompson on Aatma Records.

You will also hear a new release by Remy on Deserted Island Music.

The latest show's playlist (December 21 - show #1390) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsRobert Scott ThompsonFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
