On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-12-14

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues a month-long focus on Robert Scott Thompson. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Pluviophilia - Pallaethesia by Thompson on Aatma Records.

You will also hear new releases by AeTopus on Spotted Peccary Music, by Remy on Deserted Island Music, and by Perceptual Defence on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (December 7 - show #1388) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.