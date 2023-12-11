Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for November, 2023
Shows #1383 to #1387; 2-November-2023 to 30-November-2023
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for November was AirSculpture.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================
Aetherium Nebula - Glacialis Mundi - Winter-Light
AirSculpture - Before the Moon - Ricochet Dream
AirSculpture - Burn - none
AirSculpture - Vanishing Point Vol. 2 Disk 1 - none
AirSculpture - Vanishing Point Vol. 2 Disk 2 - none
AirSculpture - Vanishing Point Volume One - none
Chronotope Project - Chronology - Spotted Peccary Music
Colin Rayment - Time Dilation - SynGate
Dino Pacifici - Spaceman's Lament - Scorpio Rising Music
Erik Wøllo - Cloud of Strings - Projekt
Imaginary Landscape - Auf der Suche nach der verlorenen Stille - SynGate
Jeff Greinke - A Thousand Year Flood - Projekt
Jim Ottaway - Infinite Universes - none
Mark Jenkins - Modular Sessions 20: Superhero Landing - AMP
Perceptual Defence - Emotional Ruins - SynGate
Polypores - Multizonal Mindscramble - DiN
Space Art - Personal Duty - Deserted Island
Steve Roach - Sanctuary of Desire - Projekt
Thaneco and DASK - Ships in the Sky - SynGate
Various Artists - Tone Science Module No.8 Tone Science Live - DiN
