Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for November, 2023

Shows #1383 to #1387; 2-November-2023 to 30-November-2023

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for November was AirSculpture.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================

Aetherium Nebula - Glacialis Mundi - Winter-Light

AirSculpture - Before the Moon - Ricochet Dream

AirSculpture - Burn - none

AirSculpture - Vanishing Point Vol. 2 Disk 1 - none

AirSculpture - Vanishing Point Vol. 2 Disk 2 - none

AirSculpture - Vanishing Point Volume One - none

Chronotope Project - Chronology - Spotted Peccary Music

Colin Rayment - Time Dilation - SynGate

Dino Pacifici - Spaceman's Lament - Scorpio Rising Music

Erik Wøllo - Cloud of Strings - Projekt

Imaginary Landscape - Auf der Suche nach der verlorenen Stille - SynGate

Jeff Greinke - A Thousand Year Flood - Projekt

Jim Ottaway - Infinite Universes - none

Mark Jenkins - Modular Sessions 20: Superhero Landing - AMP

Perceptual Defence - Emotional Ruins - SynGate

Polypores - Multizonal Mindscramble - DiN

Space Art - Personal Duty - Deserted Island

Steve Roach - Sanctuary of Desire - Projekt

Thaneco and DASK - Ships in the Sky - SynGate

Various Artists - Tone Science Module No.8 Tone Science Live - DiN

