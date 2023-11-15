On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-11-16

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox will continue the month-long focus on AirSculpture. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Vanishing Point Volume One.

You will also hear new releases by Mark Jenkins on AMP Records and by Thaneco and DASK on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (November 9 - show #1384) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.