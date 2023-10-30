© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎤Thank you to everyone who contributed to the Fall Membership Drive for making it a success.🧡

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-11-02

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published October 30, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox will begin a month-long focus on AirSculpture. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Burn.

You will also hear new releases by Mark Jenkins on AMP Records and by Perceptual Defence on SynGate Records' Luna imprint.

The latest show's playlist (October 26 - show #1382) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines AirSculptureGalactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content