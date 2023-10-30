On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-11-02

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox will begin a month-long focus on AirSculpture. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Burn.

You will also hear new releases by Mark Jenkins on AMP Records and by Perceptual Defence on SynGate Records' Luna imprint.

The latest show's playlist (October 26 - show #1382) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.