On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-11-09

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox will continue the month-long focus on AirSculpture. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Before the Moon on Ricochet Dream.

You will also hear new releases by Mark Jenkins on AMP Records and by various artists on the Tone Science imprint of DiN Records.

The latest show's playlist (November 2 - show #1383) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.