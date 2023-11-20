On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-11-23

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox will continue the month-long focus on AirSculpture. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Vanishing Point Volume Two, Disc One.

You will also hear new releases by Steve Roach on Projekt, by Colin Rayment on SynGate Records, and by Dino Pacifici.

The latest show's playlist (November 16 - show #1385) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.