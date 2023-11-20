© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-11-23

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published November 20, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox will continue the month-long focus on AirSculpture. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Vanishing Point Volume Two, Disc One.

You will also hear new releases by Steve Roach on Projekt, by Colin Rayment on SynGate Records, and by Dino Pacifici.

The latest show's playlist (November 16 - show #1385) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines AirSculptureGalactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content