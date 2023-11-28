On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-11-30

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox will concludes the month-long focus on AirSculpture. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Vanishing Point Volume Two, Disc Two.

You will also hear new releases by Space Art on Deserted Island Music, by Erik Wøllo on Projekt Records, and by Imaginary Landscape on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (November 23 - show #1386) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.