WDIY Named ‘Outstanding News Operation’ for Second Year in a Row at the 2023 Keystone Media Awards

WDIY 88.1 FM, Lehigh Valley Public Radio, won 10 awards at the 2023 Keystone Media Awards earlier this month. For a second year in a row, the station was named Outstanding News Operation among small market stations across Pennsylvania.

The award ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 1 at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel. The annual honors are hosted by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association and recognize excellence in the news media profession among radio stations, television stations, and newspapers.

The wins bring the total number of professional broadcasting awards WDIY has received this year to 12, which includes two awards the station received at the 2023 PA Association of Broadcasters’ Excellence in Broadcasting Awards held in May. A full list of WDIY’s wins at the 2023 Keystone Media Awards is below.

Radio II division



Rick Weaver / WDIY Back row, left to right: Mike Flynn, Rosalie Viscomi, Shamus McGroggan, Greg Capogna, Marcie Lightwood, Karen El-Chaar, Kamran Afshar; front row: Steve Aaronson

“We thank the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association for recognizing our organization comprised of 5 full-time staff and over 100 volunteers who present the myriad of programs we provide the Lehigh Valley community and beyond,” said Karen El-Chaar, president of the board of directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association, license holder for WDIY.

“It’s always great when an honor comes our way,” said WDIY Operations Director Neil Hever. “We appreciate it very much for the hard work we’ve done here over the years. This is what we do in public radio.”

A full list of the 2023 winners is available at the Keystone Media Awards website.