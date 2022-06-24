© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

Lehigh Valley Exclusive: Reversal of Roe v. Wade with reaction from Planned Parenthood Keystone's CEO Melissa Reed | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Marcie Lightwood
Published June 24, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT
PPPA MReed.png
President and CEO Melissa Reed of Planned Parenthood Keystone

WDIY presents a Special News Feature on the recent U.S. Supreme Court Ruling officially reversing Roe versus Wade.

A constitutional right to an abortion - no longer exists.

WDIY's Marcie Lightwood spoke with President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone Melissa Reed for her reaction and resolve in the face of the Supreme Court's decision.

(Original air-date: 6/25/22)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Gov. Tom WolfLocal NewsabortionAbortion RightsRoe v. WadeU.S. Supreme CourtMelissa Reed
Marcie Lightwood
Marcie Lightwood came to WDIY to set up the first on-air membership drive, and has stayed with the station ever since. She is a self-employed social worker, specializing in parenting education, working with people in poverty and group facilitation. Currently, Marcie coordinates the NPR news hosts, hosts Morning Edition Monday and serves as a substitute for Celtic Faire, Folk Classics and Assorted Women. She is the mother of four grown children and lives in Allentown.
See stories by Marcie Lightwood
Related Content