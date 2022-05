Coming this summer, residents of Easton’s West Ward will have a new place to pick up fresh produce, meals and more. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The outdoor West Ward Market will debut June 1 and run from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesdays from June-September along 12th Street, near Paxinosa Elementary School.

(Original air-date: 5/17/22)