WDIY Headlines

Inside the War in Ukraine with Natalia Hertsovska | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Marcie Lightwood
Published April 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
Marcie bring listeners in the Lehigh Valley an inside look into the war in Ukraine with an exclusive interview with Natalia Hertsovska from Ukraine’s Mukachevo State University.

Natalia gives her account of the mood on the ground in the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine, international media reporting and accuracy on the ground, updates on the mass exodus of refugees into the neighboring countries of Romania, Bulgaria and Poland. She also expresses her gratitude the people of the United States who support the struggle for democracy in Ukraine.

(Original air-dates: 4/6/22, 4/7/22)

Marcie Lightwood
Marcie Lightwood came to WDIY to set up the first on-air membership drive, and has stayed with the station ever since. She is a self-employed social worker, specializing in parenting education, working with people in poverty and group facilitation. Currently, Marcie coordinates the NPR news hosts, hosts Morning Edition Monday and serves as a substitute for Celtic Faire, Folk Classics and Assorted Women. She is the mother of four grown children and lives in Allentown.
