Inside the War in Ukraine with Natalia Hertsovska | WDIY Local News

Marcie bring listeners in the Lehigh Valley an inside look into the war in Ukraine with an exclusive interview with Natalia Hertsovska from Ukraine’s Mukachevo State University.

Natalia gives her account of the mood on the ground in the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine, international media reporting and accuracy on the ground, updates on the mass exodus of refugees into the neighboring countries of Romania, Bulgaria and Poland. She also expresses her gratitude the people of the United States who support the struggle for democracy in Ukraine.

(Original air-dates: 4/6/22, 4/7/22)