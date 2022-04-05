© 2022
Stephen Miles, Win Without War and Advocating for a Conflict-Free World | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Marcie Lightwood
Published April 5, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
Marcie Lightwood talks about peace with Stephen Miles, President of Win Without War, a national grassroots organization that works with elected officials, policymakers, media, and advocacy organizations to advance a values-based progressive national security policy strategy that prioritizes human security and diplomacy over war.

He will speak on April 23rd at an event in the Lehigh Valley for LEPOCO, a Vietnam War-era peace organization advocating for a world free from war, violence and injustice.

(Original air-dates: 4/4/22, 4/5/22)

Marcie Lightwood
Marcie Lightwood came to WDIY to set up the first on-air membership drive, and has stayed with the station ever since. She is a self-employed social worker, specializing in parenting education, working with people in poverty and group facilitation. Currently, Marcie coordinates the NPR news hosts, hosts Morning Edition Monday and serves as a substitute for Celtic Faire, Folk Classics and Assorted Women. She is the mother of four grown children and lives in Allentown.
