-
State Sen. Boscola to Introduce Resolution Urging PA Government, Businesses to Divest From Russian Holdings | WDIY Local NewsLehigh Valley State Sen. Lisa Boscola says she will introduce a resolution urging divestitures from Russian holdings in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.
-
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has ordered the removal of Russian-made products from all Fine Wine & Good Spirit stores in a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine. WDIY's Sarit Laschinsky has more.