WDIY Picks Up 8 Awards at the 2022 Keystone Media Awards, Including ‘Outstanding News Operation’

WDIY 88.1 FM, Lehigh Valley Public Radio, won 8 awards at the 2022 Keystone Media Awards in October. WDIY swept the Radio II category for small market stations across the Commonwealth, capturing all available awards. WDIY’s awards include being named Outstanding News Operation, taking first place for Best Digital Presence, and picking up a handful of awards for the station’s news reporting.

The award ceremony was held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel. Attending the ceremony for WDIY was Executive Director Greg Capogna along with News and Public Affairs Director Sarit Laschinsky. Laschinsky gave a video acceptance speech for the awards, saying, “We are honored to be recognized for providing our listeners and the Greater Lehigh Valley community with insightful, impactful coverage, and a focus on the issues that are most important and most interesting to them.”

The wins bring the total number of awards WDIY has received this year to 13, which includes 5 awards the station received at the 2022 PA Association of Broadcasters’ Excellence in Broadcasting Awards held in February. A full list of WDIY’s wins at the 2022 Keystone Media Awards is below.

Radio II category



In addition to WDIY’s awards, station volunteer and on-air host Paul Willistein picked up two awards himself in his role as Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section.

DVI - Weekly general news publications under 6,000 circulation



Lifestyle/Entertainment Beat - First Place

Bethlehem Press (Paul Willistein)

16th annual ABEs salute Lehigh Valley Stage; Triumphant return; 'Comeback Kids'; Fall Preview State Theatre; Great Allentown Fair is back; Field of "Dream," Pa. Shakespeare Festival

Bethlehem Press (Paul Willistein) 16th annual ABEs salute Lehigh Valley Stage; Triumphant return; 'Comeback Kids'; Fall Preview State Theatre; Great Allentown Fair is back; Field of "Dream," Pa. Shakespeare Festival Special Section - First Place

Northampton Press, Allentown (Paul Willistein, Kelly Lutterschmidt, Alison Thakrar, Terry Plinke)

Built for Success, A Commemorative Tabloid Celebrating the Opening of the new Lehigh Elementary School in the Northampton Area School District

A full list of the 2022 winners is available at the Keystone Media Awards website.