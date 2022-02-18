© 2022
WDIY Headlines

WDIY Tops PA Association of Broadcasters’ 2022 Awards with Five Wins

WDIY | By Shamus McGroggan
Published February 18, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST
An award statue with the following text: Excellence in Broadcasting Award. PAB Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters. Outstanding RAdio Public Affairs Program/Program Series - 2021. WDIY. TEEN Scientist." James Johnson is seated at the on-air control board in the background.
Shamus McGroggan
/
WDIY
WDIY News and Information Director James Johnson in the WDIY on-air studio with the station's 2021 PAB Excellence in Broadcasting award statue.

WDIY has captured five awards in the 2022 Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters’ Excellence in Broadcasting Awards.

The announcement came on Monday as the PAB named winners in several different categories for radio and television stations across Pennsylvania. WDIY’s five awards was the highest total for a single radio station across the Commonwealth, only matched by KYW in Philadelphia who also picked up five awards.

WDIY received awards for a range of outstanding feature stories and public affairs programs as well as an award for outstanding use of digital media.

“These awards are a wonderful testament to our small but dedicated news team of staff and volunteers and their true connection with our community and their stories” said Greg Capogna, Executive Director of WDIY. “For a station of our size to receive this number of awards is a remarkable achievement.”

WDIY received the following awards:

The full details for the award ceremony have yet to be announced. Last year, the PAB held the award ceremony virtually.

The wins for WDIY come on the heels of last year’s PAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards where WDIY’s program Teen Scientist hosted by Moravian Academy student Rayna Malhotra won for Outstanding Radio Public Affairs Program/Program Series.

