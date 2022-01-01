We are excited to announce that the WDIY Phone App is the recent winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Award for Outstanding Use of Digital Media!

With the simple, easy to use app for smartphones and tablets, the WDIY App lets you stream the station with the push of a button.

You can also access recent local news reports and award winning public affairs podcasts, set an alarm to wake up to the station, and listen to any music show in its entirety for up to two weeks with our program archive.

Download the app for free now:

