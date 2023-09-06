Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for August, 2023
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for August, 2023.
Shows #1370 to #1374; 3-August-2023 to 31-August-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for August was Faria Records.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Achim Breiling and Michael Brückner - Puuro Ja Silta - SynGate/Wave
Aether Drift - single - none
Argyre Planitia - The Great Dark Spot - Winter-Light
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Genre - Iapetus Music
Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen - Weathering the Storm - Spotted Peccary
Music
Dave Luxton - Music from the Firmment II - Wayfarer
Dirk Schlömer and Leander Reininghaus - Crazy Continuum - Iapetus
Music
Faryus - Lucid Dreams - Faria
Faryus - Night Forest Reality - Faria
Faryus and Vadim Bondarenko - 8 Atmospheres - Faria
Jeff Greinke - A Thousand Year Flood - Projekt
Jim Ottaway - Infinite Universes - none
Mac Mavis - Report from the Lake Report from the Lake - Faria
Memory Scale - And All Things Begin to Drift - Audiobulb
Mindheal - Pandemic Moods - none
Robert Rich and Faryus - Zerkalo - Faria
Ross Christopher - North - Heart Dance
Syndromeda - Inside the Mental Hospital - SynGate
Twilight Archive - Roaming Elsewhere - none
Wil Bolton - Swept - Audiobulb
