WDIY Headlines

Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for August, 2023

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published September 6, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for August, 2023.

Shows #1370 to #1374; 3-August-2023 to 31-August-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for August was Faria Records.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================

Achim Breiling and Michael Brückner - Puuro Ja Silta - SynGate/Wave
Aether Drift - single - none
Argyre Planitia - The Great Dark Spot - Winter-Light
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Genre - Iapetus Music
Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen - Weathering the Storm - Spotted Peccary
Music
Dave Luxton - Music from the Firmment II - Wayfarer
Dirk Schlömer and Leander Reininghaus - Crazy Continuum - Iapetus
Music
Faryus - Lucid Dreams - Faria
Faryus - Night Forest Reality - Faria
Faryus and Vadim Bondarenko - 8 Atmospheres - Faria
Jeff Greinke - A Thousand Year Flood - Projekt
Jim Ottaway - Infinite Universes - none
Mac Mavis - Report from the Lake Report from the Lake - Faria
Memory Scale - And All Things Begin to Drift - Audiobulb
Mindheal - Pandemic Moods - none
Robert Rich and Faryus - Zerkalo - Faria
Ross Christopher - North - Heart Dance
Syndromeda - Inside the Mental Hospital - SynGate
Twilight Archive - Roaming Elsewhere - none
Wil Bolton - Swept - Audiobulb

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsFaria RecordsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
See stories by Bill Fox
