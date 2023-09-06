Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for August, 2023

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for August, 2023.

Shows #1370 to #1374; 3-August-2023 to 31-August-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for August was Faria Records.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Achim Breiling and Michael Brückner - Puuro Ja Silta - SynGate/Wave

Aether Drift - single - none

Argyre Planitia - The Great Dark Spot - Winter-Light

Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Genre - Iapetus Music

Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen - Weathering the Storm - Spotted Peccary

Music

Dave Luxton - Music from the Firmment II - Wayfarer

Dirk Schlömer and Leander Reininghaus - Crazy Continuum - Iapetus

Music

Faryus - Lucid Dreams - Faria

Faryus - Night Forest Reality - Faria

Faryus and Vadim Bondarenko - 8 Atmospheres - Faria

Jeff Greinke - A Thousand Year Flood - Projekt

Jim Ottaway - Infinite Universes - none

Mac Mavis - Report from the Lake Report from the Lake - Faria

Memory Scale - And All Things Begin to Drift - Audiobulb

Mindheal - Pandemic Moods - none

Robert Rich and Faryus - Zerkalo - Faria

Ross Christopher - North - Heart Dance

Syndromeda - Inside the Mental Hospital - SynGate

Twilight Archive - Roaming Elsewhere - none

Wil Bolton - Swept - Audiobulb

