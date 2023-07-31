On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-08-03
On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Faria Records begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Lucid Dreams by Faryus.
You will also hear a new release by Syndromeda on SynGate Records.
The latest show's playlist (July 27 - show #1369) is available for your inspection.
Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.
Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.