On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-08-03

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Faria Records begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Lucid Dreams by Faryus.

You will also hear a new release by Syndromeda on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (July 27 - show #1369) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.