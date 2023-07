On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for August is Faria Records™.

Faria Records™ is based in St. Petersburg, Russia, and specializes in ambient music and traditional EM. It was founded in 2004 by Andrey Sadovnikov whose artist name is Faryus. The label's catalog includes works by Alio Die, Oophoi, Mathias Grassow, and Robert Rich, to name a few.