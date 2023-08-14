On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-08-17

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Faria Records continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Night Forest Reality by Faryus.

You will also hear new releases by Memory Scale on Audiobulb Records and by Jim Ottaway.

The latest show's playlist (August 10 - show #1371) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.