On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-08-31

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Faria Records concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Report from the Lake by Mac Mavis.

You will also hear new releases by Wil Bolton on Audiobulb Records and by Twilight Archive.

The latest show's playlist (August 24 - show #1373) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.