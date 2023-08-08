On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-08-10

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Faria Records continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be 8 Atmospheres by Faryus and Vadim Bondarenko.

You will also hear new releases by Ross Christopher on Heart Dance Records and by Dirk Schlömer and Leander Reininghaus on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (August 3 - show #1370) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.