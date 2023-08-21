On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-08-24

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Faria Records continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Zerkalo by Robert Rich and Faryus.

You will also hear new releases by Achim Breiling and Michael Brückner on SynGate Records and by Aether Drift.

The latest show's playlist (August 17 - show #1372) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.