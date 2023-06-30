Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for July, 2023

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for July is Craig Padilla.

Craig Padilla is an internationally celebrated and award-winning electronic music artist and video producer. After more than two decades of performing live and recording his own music using vintage analog and newer digital synthesizers, his style reflects the classic electronic musicians of the past while finding new sound and music styles that are unique to ambient electronic music.

All of the featured albums this month are on Craig's own See Peace Music label.