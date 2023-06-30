© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for July, 2023

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published June 30, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT
Contributed photo
/
Craig Padilla - Bandcamp

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for July is Craig Padilla.

Craig Padilla is an internationally celebrated and award-winning electronic music artist and video producer. After more than two decades of performing live and recording his own music using vintage analog and newer digital synthesizers, his style reflects the classic electronic musicians of the past while finding new sound and music styles that are unique to ambient electronic music.

All of the featured albums this month are on Craig's own See Peace Music label.

Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsCraig PadillaFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
See stories by Bill Fox