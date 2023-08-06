Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for July, 2023
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for July, 2023.
Shows #1366 to #1369; 6-July-2023 to 27-July-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for July was Craig Padilla.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Bunker 3 - EP1 - TruthTable
Craig Padilla - Aquarii - See Peace Music
Craig Padilla - Patterns of Thought - See Peace Music
Craig Padilla - Perspectives on the Dream World - See Peace Music
Craig Padilla - The Heart of the Galaxy - See Peace Music
Dirk Serries - Fluctuation of Being - Midira
ElectronicDeathBlackDogs - Hinterland - Winter-Light
Jaymie Rose Hennegan - A Moment in Time - Alien Tribes
Kid Arrow - Without Boundaries - Iapetus Music
Leon Alvarado - Charging the Electric Dream - MRR
Max Corbacho - Atmospheric Twilight - Silentsun
Meg Bowles - Voices from the Ethereal Forest - Kumatone
RNGMNN - Flase Dawn: Falsified - Winter-Light
Rapoon - Ten Four: Centred Horizons - Winter-Light
Remanence - Sepiadrone - Resonant Effects
Robert Shroeder - Floating Music edition 2023 - Spheric Music
Rudy Adrian - A Walk in the Shadow Garden - Spotted Peccary Music
Steve Roach - Rest of Life - Projekt
Thaneco and DASK - Stages - SynGate/Wave
Volker Lankow - Textures and Landscapes - Iapetus Music
