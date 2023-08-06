© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for July, 2023

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published August 6, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for July, 2023.

Shows #1366 to #1369; 6-July-2023 to 27-July-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for July was Craig Padilla.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================

Bunker 3 - EP1 - TruthTable
Craig Padilla - Aquarii - See Peace Music
Craig Padilla - Patterns of Thought - See Peace Music
Craig Padilla - Perspectives on the Dream World - See Peace Music
Craig Padilla - The Heart of the Galaxy - See Peace Music
Dirk Serries - Fluctuation of Being - Midira
ElectronicDeathBlackDogs - Hinterland - Winter-Light
Jaymie Rose Hennegan - A Moment in Time - Alien Tribes
Kid Arrow - Without Boundaries - Iapetus Music
Leon Alvarado - Charging the Electric Dream - MRR
Max Corbacho - Atmospheric Twilight - Silentsun
Meg Bowles - Voices from the Ethereal Forest - Kumatone
RNGMNN - Flase Dawn: Falsified - Winter-Light
Rapoon - Ten Four: Centred Horizons - Winter-Light
Remanence - Sepiadrone - Resonant Effects
Robert Shroeder - Floating Music edition 2023 - Spheric Music
Rudy Adrian - A Walk in the Shadow Garden - Spotted Peccary Music
Steve Roach - Rest of Life - Projekt
Thaneco and DASK - Stages - SynGate/Wave
Volker Lankow - Textures and Landscapes - Iapetus Music

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Tags
Galactic TravelsCraig PadillaFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content