Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for July, 2023

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for July, 2023.

Shows #1366 to #1369; 6-July-2023 to 27-July-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for July was Craig Padilla.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Bunker 3 - EP1 - TruthTable

Craig Padilla - Aquarii - See Peace Music

Craig Padilla - Patterns of Thought - See Peace Music

Craig Padilla - Perspectives on the Dream World - See Peace Music

Craig Padilla - The Heart of the Galaxy - See Peace Music

Dirk Serries - Fluctuation of Being - Midira

ElectronicDeathBlackDogs - Hinterland - Winter-Light

Jaymie Rose Hennegan - A Moment in Time - Alien Tribes

Kid Arrow - Without Boundaries - Iapetus Music

Leon Alvarado - Charging the Electric Dream - MRR

Max Corbacho - Atmospheric Twilight - Silentsun

Meg Bowles - Voices from the Ethereal Forest - Kumatone

RNGMNN - Flase Dawn: Falsified - Winter-Light

Rapoon - Ten Four: Centred Horizons - Winter-Light

Remanence - Sepiadrone - Resonant Effects

Robert Shroeder - Floating Music edition 2023 - Spheric Music

Rudy Adrian - A Walk in the Shadow Garden - Spotted Peccary Music

Steve Roach - Rest of Life - Projekt

Thaneco and DASK - Stages - SynGate/Wave

Volker Lankow - Textures and Landscapes - Iapetus Music

